MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have opened an investigation after a juvenile was found unresponsive at Shenandoah Park.

According to Miami Police, the male juvenile was found unresponsive at the park near 1800 SW 21st Avenue.

The young boy was transported to a hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

The park has since been closed to the public while investigators comb the area.

Officials say it’s not currently considered a criminal investigation.

It remains unclear why the juvenile was unresponsive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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