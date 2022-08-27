MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media model accused of killing her boyfriend faced a judge after she was extradited back to South Florida.

Twenty-six-year-old Courtney Clenney has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

In court Saturday, she was denied bond.

The OnlyFans model was extradited from Hawaii after she was named as a suspect in the April 3 death of Obumseli in their unit at the One Paraiso high-rise in Miami.

Clenney claims self-defense during a domestic dispute, but prosecutors said the evidence indicates she was the aggressor.

