MIAMI (WSVN) - On Friday, popular OnlyFans and Instagram model Courtney Clenney was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center.

Clenney is accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon on Aug. 10th.

Back in April, Clenney was detained by detectives after her boyfriend was found stabbed to death at the upscale condo they lived at, One Paraiso.

Based on her arrest warrant, there were prior incidents of Clenney being violent with Obumseli.

