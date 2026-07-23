MIAMI (WSVN) - Only a fraction of public schools in Miami-Dade County will offer free lunch to all students beginning this upcoming school year.

In past years, the federal government’s Community Eligibility Provision covered lunch bills in districts where 62.5% of students qualified.

This year, only 45.1% qualified, so due to the changes in federal funding to public benefits, only 121 schools will offer free meals to students during the 2026-27 school year.

Families in need of assistance can submit applications to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price meals on the Miami-Dade County School Portal beginning Aug. 10. For more information, click here.

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