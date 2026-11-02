SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a disturbance in Dolphin Mall after a man involved in a fight pulled out a gun on Sunday evening.

The disturbance took place in the mall’s outdoor food court in Sweetwater.

Social media video shows what appears to be a physical fight between multiple men before one pulls a gun out from his waistband and others ran from the scene.

No shooting occured.

The incident was met with a heavy police response, as police with long guns were later seen in the area.

Sweetwater Police say one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

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