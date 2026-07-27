NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida’s two-day lobster mini season approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sharing safety tips for lobster harvesters.

Officials urged divers and boaters to have the proper licenses, know the rules and make safety their top priority.

“Know where you can legally harvest lobster, as several protected areas remain closed during harvest. Remember the daily bag limits of six lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, 12 lobsters per person in all other Florida waters,” said FWC spokesperson George Reynaud.

Officers also demonstrated how to measure a lobster properly, and they reminded harvesters to keep only legal-sized lobsters and to never take egg-bearing ones.

“They must have a carapace measuring a minimum of three inches, and if you see the bright orange eggs attached beneath the tail that look like bright orange sponge, it is prohibited,” said Reyanud.

The Coast Guard says boating safely is just as important as the catch, especially with so many people sharing the South Florida waters.

“Ensure your engines are shut off when divers are in the water. Check your navigation lights before getting underway,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Matthew Ross. “Wear your life jacket at all times, and boat sober.”

Officials also reminded boaters to watch for dive flags, stay alert around other boaters and keep an eye on the weather before heading out.

“Whenever a diver’s in the water, the flag or the symbol must be displayed,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit Lt. Michael Barrios.

Some planning before leaving the dock can make sure that the lobster mini season is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

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