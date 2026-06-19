MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days away from the next Miami matchup for FIFA World Cup, officials have several tips for fans attending the game about what they need to know before heading out.

Another big matchup will take over Miami Stadium on Sunday as Uruguay returns to South Florida to take on Cabo Verde following the South American team’s dramatic draw against Spain.

Many fans are set to fill the seats for the the highly anticipated showdown, but when mixed with South Florida traffic, chaos and unpredictability are expected.

Soccer fan Jonathan Odom was among thousands who had trouble getting to Monday’s game.

“I’ve been here for an hour, and there’s still no school bus. Probably the worst setup I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Fans without parking passes were required to board shuttle buses to get into the stadium, which created major delays and even caused many to to miss part of the match.

“It was moving at a pace that I was like, ‘It’s gonna be close to game time,’ and it was,” said Odom. “We missed the first kick, and we missed the pregame stuff, which I really wanted to see.”

It’s important for ticketholders to plan ahead.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve had, but it was, like, it could’ve been so much better if the leading up process was a little bit better,” said Odom.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, officials remind fans to be mindful and not come to the stadium without a ticket, as they will not be allowed anywhere on the property.

Ticketholders will pass through multiple ticket and security checkpoints to enter the stadium.

Heavy law enforcement and security presences are to be expected at the match.

For those planning to drive to the game, parking is extremely limited and will only be available to those who bought parking in advance, which will not be available for purchase on match day.

For those taking rideshare services like Uber or Lyft, drop-offs and pickups will not be allowed at the stadium. There will be designated spots for fans instead.

Roads will be closed all day near the stadium starting at 5 a.m.

Exit 2X north and southbound of the Florida Turnpike will also be closed, and post-game, portions of the Golden Glades Interchange will be reserved for buses only.

To get to the game with ease, offficials have recommended using public transportation and shuttle services.

The Miami Game Day Express Shuttle will offer free round-trip transportation for verified ticket holders.

Brightline’s Aventura Station will also be available as a Miami Game Day Express Shuttle hub.

Attendees are advised to anticipate heavy traffic congestion on match days like Sunday, as the World Cup continues.

Most important of all, officials encourage those going to the game to arrive hours ahead in order to beat traffic and avoid chaos.

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