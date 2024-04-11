SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - O.J. Simpson was known for making national news, which also included South Florida.

In October of 1995, Orenthal James Simpson was found not guilty of murdering his wife and her friend, in a murder trial watched globally. He left the Los Angeles County Courthouse as a free man but he was not free from trouble.

Simpson would then move to sunny South Florida where he lived with his kids during the period of time between his California acquittal and his Las Vegas conviction.

But even in South Florida, TV cameras and trouble seemed to follow.

While calling Kendall his home in a house on Southwest 112th Street, his residence was raided related to drug a investigation.

There were also controversial calls to 911 and he was also arrested in Miami-Dade County.

“I’m not going to let Mr. Simpson answer any questions about the facts of this case,” said his lawyer.

His private life routinely spilled out before the public during ugly exchanges with his then girlfriend, Christie Prody.



In October of 1999, Simpson called 911 and claimed Prody was high and out of control, accusing her of drug abuse.

“She up for two days on pain pills and red bull,” he said.

In May of the following year, police were called to a hotel near Miami International Airport.

“I guess someone evidently felt that they saw her get physical with me, but she didn’t,” Simpson said.

Later that year, Simpson was was back in the news when Prody sold a story to the tabloids, which claimed that he had given her a cocaine fueled confession to the infamous murders.

She also said Simpson was stalking her and that she was living in fear.

He followed up with the media and claimed she made it all up for money.

“For the last two weeks, she’s apologized for having done this story,” Simpson said.

Despite the relationship drama, he was never charged for anything to do with Prody.

“Never in my life have I chased the guy in a car,” said Simpson.

The drama between the two didn’t end there.

In January of 2001, police were called to Prody’s Kendall apartment after a neighbor called 911 about the pair fighting.

A month after that incident, Simpson surrendered at the Miami-Dade County Jail in relation to a road rage incident that happened in December of 2000.

“Reached inside, grabbed the driver’s glasses and tore him off his face,” said an official.

Simpson would stand trial in that case after being charged with burglary and battery.

“Sorry if I cut you off. Stop (expletive) following me!” said Simpson.

The outcome in that trial was the same as his first.

“As for count one of the charge, the defendant is not guilty,” said the judge. “As for count two of the charge, the defendant is not guilty.”

Years after leaving South Florida, his home was renovated.

7News cameras captured the renovation.

When the realtor was asked if it was a brand new floor plan, he replied “Yes.”

His Kendall home was up for sale in 2017 for $1.3M

An old neighbor of Simpson described the ex-football star as the perfect neighbor.

“Never had a problem with O.J.. He was very nice,” said Carlos Perez.

Simpson lived in the Kendall home until his conviction of armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2008. The home was later demolished.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.