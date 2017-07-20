A tour of OJ Simpson’s former South Florida home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News was given a tour of OJ Simpson’s former Kendall home.

Realtor Oscar Ramirez said it’s a 4,158 square foot, 4-bedroom home complete with a guest house, pool and basketball court.

The house is located at 9450 SW 112th St. in Kendall and now has a brand new floor plan, according to Ramirez.

The realtor said the home is available for $1.3 million.

The property has undergone a number of changes since Simpson’s arrest. The bank that foreclosed the home picked up the property after Simpson’s arrest. Then someone else bought it as an investment property. It has since been on the market for seven months.

Simpson had bought the home for $575,000 in 2000, five years after he was acquitted for double murder in Los Angeles.

“I spent the 12 years leading up to this incident in Vegas raising two kids in LA, I mean, I’m sorry, in Miami,” said Simpson during his parole hearing.

The property still has the same pool from when the former football player lived in Miami with his family.

Simpson had some trouble while living in the house, including calls to police over fights with his ex-girlfriend, Kendall resident Christie Prody, though no charges were ever filed.

Other calls involved his daughter Sydney who at one point claimed abuse.

“He would come to my parties, you know, he would invite me to his parties,” said former neighbor Carlos Perez, who lived right next door to Simpson.

He said Simpson was the perfect neighbor. “I never had a problem with OJ. He was very nice,” said Perez.

He described the athlete as an outgoing, smiling, affable man who even helped out during a hurricane.

“I think it was Wilma and Katrina. He had power in his house because he had a backup generator and always offered us anything we needed,” Perez said.

Perez said that if he could say anything to the former football star, he would tell him, “I hope to see you again.”

Simpson was granted parole Thursday after nine years behind bars and would have to check in with a Florida probation officer before returning to the state.

