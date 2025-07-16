MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding three men accused of a creepy crime.

Miami Gardens Police officers said they responded to an attempted kidnapping in late June along Northwest 208th Street and 13th Avenue.

Detectives said the men tried to snatch a child off the street. One of them had zip ties and attempted to restrain the child’s hand.

The victim was able to successfully fight off the men and run away.

The subjects are said to have run eastbound from the area.

If you think you might know who they are, call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.