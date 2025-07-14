FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities detained three people for questioning as they investigate a call of a bomb threat on a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District responded to the report at around 3:15 p.m., Monday, and secured the aircraft for investigation.

Officials said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the traveling public.

Investigators have not released the identities of those detained or provided additional details about the threat.

Passengers deboarded the plane and boarded buses that took them to another plane to head to their destination in Missouri.

