OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have contained the massive junkyard fire that broke out on Memorial Days and reduced several businesses to rubble.

Smoke around Northwest 135th Street has significantly decreased on Wednesday, and the roadway is now back open in both directions.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews will remain in the area to extinguish lingering hotspots and check conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gary Used Auto Parts and JC Motors, two family-owned businesses that were destroyed in the six-alarm blaze. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

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