NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami woman has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol investigators said she was driving under the influence when she rear-ended a Road Ranger truck on Interstate 95, seriously injuring one of her children and hurting two others.

According to an arrest affidavit, the crash happened shortly after midnight on July 13 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 79th Street.

Investigators said the Road Ranger truck was assisting a disabled motorist when a black Nissan Altima crashed into the rear of it.

A witness identified the driver as 29-year-old Chrisshonda Douglas.

Authorities said Douglas’ three children were inside the Nissan at the time of the crash. All three were taken to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries.

Investigators said one child suffered a depressed skull fracture and severe brain bleeding that required emergency surgery, another suffered a fractured skull, and the third sustained minor leg injuries.

While speaking with Douglas at the hospital, troopers said they smelled alcohol on her breath and observed that her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred and she had difficulty answering questions.

Because of her injuries, investigators said they obtained blood samples instead of conducting roadside sobriety exercises.

According to the affidavit, testing later showed Douglas had blood alcohol concentrations of 0.222 and 0.176 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood, both above Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.

Douglas was arrested on July 27 and taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail.

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