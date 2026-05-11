NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami man was arrested Sunday after police said he chased an acquaintance with a machete and struck him multiple times during an argument, leaving the victim seriously injured and bleeding heavily.

Ariel Alvarez, 31, faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the attack near Northeast 142nd Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue in North Miami, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday after a verbal argument broke out in front of a residence at 600 NE 142nd St.

Investigators said Alvarez pulled a machete from his waistband and chased the victim across the street before striking him several times with the weapon.

The victim suffered cuts and lacerations that caused severe bleeding and required treatment at Jackson North Hospital, authorities said.

According to the report, the victim was able to restrain Alvarez until officers arrived.

Police said surveillance video showed Alvarez chasing the victim with the machete before attacking him.

After being taken into custody, Alvarez invoked his right to an attorney after being read his Miranda rights, according to investigators.

Police said he claimed he acted in self-defense and alleged the victim had tried to steal his Apple Watch.

Authorities said the machete was recovered and impounded as evidence.

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