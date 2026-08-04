NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after North Miami police said he lured a 15-year-old boy with the promise of free marijuana before sexually battering him inside a bathroom at North Miami Senior High School.

According to an arrest report, Tyre Dontrell Hudson approached the teen as he walked along the 700 block of Northeast 137th Street and asked if he smoked marijuana.

Investigators said Hudson offered to sell the teen marijuana and then offered him a ride, which the teen accepted.

Police said Hudson drove the teen to the rear of North Miami Senior High School and offered him $20 worth of marijuana if he participated in a video that Hudson planned to post on Twitter.

Police said the pair entered a bathroom, where Hudson allegedly touched the teen inappropriately and committed lewd acts against him while recording the encounter on his cellphone.

According to the report, a witness heard the teen yelling, “This man was just trying to rape me!” and helped detain Hudson until officers arrived.

Police said he denied the allegations and claimed he was only showing the teen how to perform a “360-degree turn.”

Investigators said Hudson later showed detectives videos on his cellphone, which was seized as evidence.

Hudson was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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