‘Non-compliance’ prompts closing of South Pointe Park as Gimenez defends easing restrictions

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have closed South Pointe Park in Miami Beach until further notice after, they said, many people refused to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Monday’s decision comes as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez defended his decision to open public spaces like parks, marinas and golf courses.

“I’m glad to see that a lot of people took advantage of it, enjoyed our beautiful weekend and did it in a safe manner,” he said during a news conference.

But not everyone was safe. In a tweet sent Monday morning, Miami Beach announced the re-closing of South Pointe Park.

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said that while most parks weren’t a problem, “South Pointe Park is the most egregious exception.”

Morales went on to say that city employees who were on to enforce the rules “were met with hostility and non-compliance.”

From Friday to Sunday, park rangers in Miami Beach issued thousands of verbal warnings about face coverings and social distancing, and more than 1,000 people had to be asked to leave after closing time. Most of the violators were at South Pointe Park.

It was a much calmer scene at other parks across South Florida. Cameras captured vehicles lined up outside Everglades National Park. Other residents headed to Flamingo Marina.

“Definitely, 100%, we’ve been waiting to come back,” said a boater.

Park rangers supervised to ensure people followed social distancing guidelines.

“We’re keeping our masks on, making sure, after we touch anything, use hand sanitizer,” said fisherman Nicholas Karolewicz.

In Fort Lauderdale, northbound lanes of A1A from Las Olas to Sunrise boulevards closed down over the weekend with the goal of helping people keep their distance.

“I think it’s great because it gives a lot of people a lot of room to spread out,” said area resident Jeannie Cave.

Boaters in Broward County are taking advantage of marinas reopening. The boat ramp at Everglades Holiday Park is open, but airboat rides and other activities remain on hold.

The next step for state officials is to allow more businesses to reopen, but that phase doesn’t include Florida’s virus hot spots — Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — for the time being,

“The next step, obviously, is opening up more of our businesses, and we want to do that as quickly as possible,” said Gimenez, “as quickly and safely as possible, but we’re moving in that direction.”

Gimenez said all decisions on reopening are done with the advice of medical experts and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has not yet reopened public spaces.

