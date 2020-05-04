South Pointe Park closes after nearly 10K violations reported in Miami Beach parks over weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials have closed South Pointe Park after a large number of face cover and social distancing violations were reported over the weekend.

Park Rangers issued 7,329 verbal warnings for face cover violations, 478 warnings for social distancing violations and 1,335 people were instructed to leave parks after closing time.

#UPDATE: South Pointe Park is CLOSED until further notice. Friendly reminder that you MUST wear a face cover when enjoying any one of our open #MBParks. https://t.co/OeLibI7rwW pic.twitter.com/ajTF8X3sXb — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) May 4, 2020

The tally was kept over the first weekend of parks reopening in Miami-Dade.

On Monday morning, the city said South Pointe Park was closed until further notice.

A large number of the violations were recorded at the park.

