Boaters enjoy restricted reopening of marinas across South Florida

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced state parks would reopen on Monday, eager boaters had an early start to their morning to gain access to marinas.

7News cameras captured dozens of vehicles lined up outside of Everglades National Park before dawn on Monday.

Nicholas Karolewicz and his friends met at Flamingo Marina to spend a day out on the water fishing.

“We’ve been waiting to come back,” Karolewicz said. “We keep our masks on, making sure after we touch anything you know, use the hand sanitizer and making sure everything on the boat stays clean.”

The park has increased recreational access, but with rules in place, like only allowing one boat on the ramp at a time.

A park ranger could be seen at the park enforcing the rules.

Over the weekend in Miami Beach, a large number of face cover and social distancing violations were reported at South Pointe Park.

Miami Beach officials have now closed the park after park rangers issued 7,329 verbal warnings for face cover violations, 478 warnings for social distancing violations and 1,335 people were instructed to leave parks after closing time.

Boaters at Haulover Park Marina told 7News over the weekend they were excited to finally be out enjoying some sunshine.

“It’s salt life, baby. We’re back,” said one boater.

“I’m glad to see that a lot of people took advantage of it, enjoyed our beautiful weekend and did it in a safe matter,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “So we need to continue moving forward as we continue to get into a new normal in making sure, again, that I keep you safe and you keep me safe. We’re moving a little bit slower than the rest of the state. The state I think is doing the right thing. The governor is doing the right thing. Other parts of the state are not as infected as Miami-Dade.”

In Fort Lauderdale, northbound lanes of A1A will be closed from Las Olas to Sunrise boulevards in an effort to help people keep their distance.

“We think it’s great ’cause it gives a lot of people a lot of room to spread us,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Jeannie Cave.

Entry fees to the Everglades National Park are currently being waived.

