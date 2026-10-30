SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several young patients had a spirited time during a spooky celebration at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The hospital pulled out all the stops to bring the joyful experience of Halloween to patients, Friday afternoon.

Doctors and nurses spread haunted fun around every corner of the hospital.

Many of the young patients got to show off their costumes as they went trick-or-treating with their families.

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