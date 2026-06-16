SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the moment an explosion at a county facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The explosion happened after gas from an underground fuel tank exploded on Monday.

The incident took place in the 6100 block of Southwest 87th Avenue at a Miami-Dade County vehicle maintenance facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the blast, officials said.

A neighbor who lives nearby shared what happened.

“Everything was normal, I was getting ready for a work meeting, and all of a sudden there was a loud boom that came from behind the house and the house shook a little bit,” said area resident Stephanie Galvez, “We were like worried that the destruction would reach closer to us because after we found out there was an underground fire, we were scared and didn’t know what to do,”

While officials have not confirmed the name of the person who died, family members of 36-year-old Leomar Suris say that he is missing.

Suris was working when the facility exploded on Monday, according to the family.

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