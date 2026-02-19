FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-vehicle crash in Florida City left two men dead and sent another to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle wreck about eight miles south of U.S. 1, at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics pronounced two men dead at the scene and transported another male patient to a local hospital in critical condition.

7Skyforce hovered above the vehicles inolved, including a black sedan with the front destroyed and a pickup truck that came to rest on the side of the road.

Authorities temporarily shut down Card Sound Road remained in both directions as their investigation began. It has since reopened.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.