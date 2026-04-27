MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new cancer center in Miami Beach.

Mount Sinai Medical Center celebrated its Irma and Norman Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center on Sunday.

The 216,000 square-feet, five-story building has more than tripled the medical center’s cancer care capacity.

The ceremony brought together hospital administrators, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. marking one of the most significant milestones in Mount Sinai’s 75-year history.

“This is a moment that has been truly decades in the making. The Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center answers the growing need for expert care in our community through a truly patient-centric, high-touch, high-tech environment,” said Mount Sinai Medical Center President and CEO Gino R. Santorio.

The cancer center is scheduled to open to patients on May 4.

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