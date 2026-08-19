MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her son were walked out in handcuffs after being accused by police of embezzling more than $620,000 from a business in Medley to fund a luxury lifestyle.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Iron Illusion,” started in April 2025 after a report of financial fraud at Iron Container Holdings.

Detectives said that the scheme happened between 2020 and 2025, with money disguised in company records as miscellaneous expenses.

Investigators said that the company president, Maria Rodriguez, was entrusted with the organization’s financial accounts, credit cards, records, and payroll.

They allege she used that access to buy luxury items to benefit herself and her son, Miguel Antonio Perez.

“The company began noticing financial losses, and they began investigating where these losses came from,” said Medley Police Department Officer Andres Oviedo. “They did subpoena credit card records, payroll records, and different types of records that relate to Maria and her son.”

Officers said that company money was used for a Brickell apartment, luxury vehicle rentals, yachts, and designer clothing.

“The Medley Police Department wants to make clear that if you want to live a life of luxury, you live it clean,” said Oviedo.

They also said that the alleged scheme went beyond credit card purchases, with Perez being hired as a security guard making $42,000 a year.

However, detectives said his salary was increased to $114,000, while he worked remotely.

Detectives also identified more than $454,000 in disputed payroll, and 49 instances where work and gym records allegedly conflicted.

“Right now we’re warning every company to make sure that they are aware of who they can trust in these positions. Everybody that is given access to financial records, payroll, and all these very highly important documents, they need to make sure they are watched, and they are surveyed by their company,” said Oviedo.

Both are facing felony charges, including grand theft.

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