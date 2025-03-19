MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after, she said, a pre-kindergarten teacher crossed the line when she taped her 5-year-old’s daughter mouth while in class.

Lationa Sterling said the incident happened at Lorah Park Elementary School in Miami.

“It bothers me. That’s my child,” said Sterling.

The mother said the teacher did it to discipline and quiet the child.

“You’re trying to shut (her) up,” she said.

The news was first told to Treasure’s godmother, Natasha Clay, whose daughter, Janiya, is in the same classroom as Treasure and watched the incident unfold.

“I heard about it from my daughter, that (the teacher) tore the tape and put it over her mouth,” said Clay.

Clay said the incident was very disrespectful to the family.

“That the teacher put tape over her cousin’s mouth and she witnessed it.” said Clay.

The family said the teacher sent Sterling a message apologizing for the incident.

“I apologize 1,000 times. It won’t happen again,” the message reads. “… nor will I play again with them this way, but it’s because they asked for it.”

But the apology, the family said, is not accepted.

Sterling said she complained to the school this week and filed a report with Miami-Dade Schools Police.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools tells 7News the teacher’s been reassigned.

In a statement to 7News, the school district said:

The employee has been reassigned from the school setting pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations.

Still, the family said they plan to withdraw both girls from the school.

“Abuse had been done to my goddaughter. That was very abusive for anybody to place tape over her mouth, and knowing when you remove the tape, it’s painful as well,” said Clay.

