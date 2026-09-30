MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother accused of abandoning her four children to go on a Bahamas cruise for several days is now out of jail.

Nathalie Belizaire, 29, posted bond Tuesday night after being charged with four counts of child neglect.

Authorities say Belizaire went on a three-day cruise to the Bahamas over the weekend while her children were left unsupervised at her North Miami Beach apartment.

Body camera video shows officers breaking into the home after the children’s father saw them alone in the apartment.

As part of her bond condition, Belizaire has been ordered to have no contact with her children.

Belizaire had nothing to say to 7News as she left jail and made her way to a vehicle with a cover over her face.

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