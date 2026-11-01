MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, Mariah Vieux was last seen in the area of Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood on Saturday.

Vieux stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top and a white skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Marrero or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

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