HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 60-year-old man who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Edwin Velazquez was last seen in the area of Florida State Road 9336 and Aerojet Road in Homestead on Saturday while driving his ATV in the area.

Velazquez is bald and has brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark blue dri-fit shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Velazquez’s whereabouts should contact Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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