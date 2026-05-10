MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

According to officials, 14-year-old Kamiya Richardson was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 1000 block of Northeast 167th Street in Miami.

Richardson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with unknown white lettering on it and khaki pants.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or Miami-Dade School Police at (305) 757-7708.

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