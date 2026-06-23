MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miramar police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, authorities said.

Devarious Holloway, 32, surrendered to authorities Monday and was charged with battery and criminal mischief causing $200 or less in damage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said Holloway and the victim had been in a dating relationship for about two years when an argument erupted June 19 at the victim’s home.

According to the affidavit, the victim told deputies Holloway contacted her and asked her to come outside.

When she did, the two began discussing the status of their relationship.

Deputies said Holloway later entered the residence, where he allegedly threw the victim’s cellphone, pushed her onto a couch and struck her during a physical confrontation.

The victim reported injuries including a cut to her lip, bruising to her leg and redness to her chest, investigators said.

The affidavit states the victim later retreated to a bedroom and locked the door. Holloway allegedly kicked the door, damaging the frame, while continuing to argue with her.

Authorities said Holloway left the residence but later returned, where another confrontation occurred before he ultimately left the property.

On Monday afternoon, Holloway surrendered at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Following his arrest, the Miramar Police Department confirmed Holloway is a sergeant with the agency and said he has been placed on administrative leave.

“The Department acknowledges the matter referenced and has initiated a thorough administrative review in accordance with established departmental procedures,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the review was launched after it was notified by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office of the off-duty incident.

“The Miramar Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct, and will address this matter through the appropriate channels,” the statement said.

Court records show the case is being handled as a domestic violence matter.

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