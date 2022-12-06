NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens.

On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

An arrest report stated that Miami-Dade Robbery Intervention Detail unit detective Ricaurte Lugo, 34, was looking for a black Volkswagen believed to have been stolen in a carjacking. He spotted the car leaving the Heaven Lake Estates Trailer Park in Miramar.

According to the police report, Lugo called for backup.

Lugo later spotted the vehicle driving recklessly near Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

While following the vehicle, Gongora opened fire and struck Lugo in the face.

The detective was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

“Our officer, thank goodness, is doing OK. He’s going to be all right,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez during a news conference outside JMH.

The Volkswagen was later found at the shooter’s home, along with a spent casing. Gongora later admitted to his involvement in the incident.

According to the arrest report, Lugo was able to identify Gongora as the attacker.

