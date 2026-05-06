NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 76-year-old Miami woman was arrested Monday in North Miami Beach after investigators accused her of pawning stolen jewelry that had been entrusted to her for safekeeping, according to authorities.

Zonia Beatriz Reategui was taken into custody May 5, 2026, at 1840 NE 186th St. following a months-long investigation involving missing jewelry reported stolen from a victim, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the case began after a victim reported jewelry missing following a medical related hospital visit in December 2025.

Authorities allege Reategui had been entrusted with the items for safekeeping but later refused to return them.

Police said follow-up records and pawn transaction forms showed Reategui allegedly pawned multiple pieces of jewelry at a Miami shop in December 2025, receiving $500 for each transaction.

The items matched descriptions of jewelry reported stolen, including gold bracelets with multiple charms.

Detectives later recovered the items at a pawn location and confirmed they matched those listed in the original theft report, according to investigators.

Reategui faces charges including dealing in stolen property and secondhand dealer falsification involving property valued over $300, records show.

She was being held pending a bond hearing.

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