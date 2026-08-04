MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly shopkeeper is speaking out after surviving a brutal attack by an enraged man wielding a rusty lawnmower blade.

Errol Sirju, 76, was working at the Dollar Store & Up located at 2234 Northwest 62nd Street in Miami’s Liberty City area when he was attacked by a man with a lawnmower blade.

“It was very simple and very fast. He came through the door and rushed straight at me,” said Sirju.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the attacker, identified as 48-year-old Adam Jackson, was “armed with a long, rusted lawnmower blade (approximately 17″ long).”

“I think he was insane, if you ask me,” said Sirju. “He comes through the door with the blade, before I could see him, he was up on me already.”

The alleged attack happened around noon on Monday. Sirju suffered several cuts on his scalp, which required staples, along with a slash across one of his hands.

A customer who was shopping inside the store saw it all happen.

“He just started hitting the guy with the lawnmower blade. The first hit I see, it was right on the top of his head. I seen this blood just gushing out so I kind of panicked,” said the good Samaritan

Once he saw the cruel attack continue, he jumped in to break it up.

“When I seen him hit again, I just reacted. I said, ‘I’ve got to stop this, there’s nobody else in here,'” said the good Samaritan.

The good Samaritan was also injured, getting slashed across the forehead as he held down Jackson until deputies could arrive.

“The guy was just saying, ‘I’m going to kill you too, I’m going to kill you too,'” said the good Samaritan.

As deputies took Jackson into custody, Sirju was rushed to the hospital.

Sirju, whose business has a long, established history serving the community, is known for helping people in need, including the man now accused of attacking him.

Jackson now faces charges for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“One count of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Maria Espinosa Dennis.

He remains behind bars with no bond.

As for Sirju’s store, he did say he’s looking to close it down after more than 30 years of service, but remains open for the time being. Even after this ruthless attack, Sirju has not missed a day at work.

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