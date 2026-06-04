DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The only police chief Miami Springs has known since 2025 is heading to a new city but staying close to home.

Matthew Castillo, who rose through every rank of the Miami Springs Police Department over a 16-year career, has been appointed Chief of Police for the City of Doral. He officially assumes the role June 15, with a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 17.

Castillo joined the Miami Springs Police Department in 2009 as a Public Service Aide, graduated from the police academy as Class Leader in 2010 and was named chief on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to a press release by the City of Miami Springs, during his tenure, Castillo expanded its use of license plate recognition systems, live-feed surveillance networks and drone deployment, while also developing a Real-Time Crime Center. He achieved full staffing levels, expanded K9 and traffic enforcement units, and secured federal and state funding to modernize fleet and equipment. The department recorded a reduction in property crime and an increase in proactive enforcement during his time in command.

“I am both proud and deeply saddened to see Chief Castillo leave the City of Miami Springs,” City Manager JC Jimenez said in a press release. “As someone who was born and raised in our community, his leadership carried a personal commitment that could be felt throughout the department and across our City.”

Castillo’s appointment in Doral comes as the city prepares for an elevated profile on the global stage, including its role as a host city for the G20.

“Doral has worked intentionally over the years to build a Police Department defined by trust, service, and a strong commitment to community policing,” Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Chief Castillo has demonstrated throughout his career that he understands how to deliver that balance — combining proactive policing, modern technology, and meaningful community engagement to drive real results.”

Doral City Manager Zeida Sardiñas echoed that sentiment, citing Castillo’s regional familiarity as an asset.

“He brings both the experience and the values needed to successfully guide this next chapter of our Police Department,” Sardiñas said in the release.

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