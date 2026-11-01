MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Shores Police Department officers have identified the man who is now behind bars after police said he swiped a car off a dealership lot and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Investigators said that 50-year-old Barry Korn is facing several charges including grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.

The incident occurred at Tropical Chevrolet in Miami Shores on Friday afternoon.

He met with a car salesman at the dealership and claimed to look for a new car, but drove off with the vehicle, which started a police pursuit.

According to police scanners, the driver took a ride to Miami Beach and kept driving and increasing speed even as Miami Shores Police officers closed in behind him.

Ultimately, he didn’t get far and was stopped and arrested on 82nd Street, east of Biscayne Boulevard.

The stolen SUV has been returned to the dealership.

A tow truck moved the suspect’s car out from the dealership parking lot.

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