SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FIFA Host Committee held a special event for children ahead of the big game.

The organization put on a youth soccer clinic at Tropical Park on Tuesday morning where children participated in fun soccer drills.

The event is part of FIFA’s ONE GAME ONE FUTURE initiative, which seeks to expand access to the sport while growing connections between schools and the community.

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