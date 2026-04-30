MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Little Haiti area.

Dieufait Servius was last seen on April 20, 2026, in Little Haiti, according to authorities.

He is described as Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and black pants.

Police said Servius is considered a missing endangered adult.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A.Sanchez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org

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