MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting scare was a false alarm for Miami police units who later determined fireworks were to blame for the startling noise.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a call reporting shots fired at the downtown Bayside Marketplace.

Video posted from Only In Dade showed dozens of police officers arriving to the scene and chaos inside some of the businesses.

The investigation found no shots were fired.

Instead, the commotion was due to some fireworks.

