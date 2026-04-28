MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers from the Miami Police Department paid tribute to dozens of fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty.

At Leroy Lafleur’s gravesite, one of the first Haitian-American officers to serve with the MPD, a ceremony was held to honor his legacy.

Lafleur died in the line of duty in 1951.

Decades later, he is among 41 other officers whose legacies were honored by their brothers and sisters in blue for making the ultimate sacrifice.

The program is a part of the department’s annual “Honoring Every Resting Officer” project. Officers pay tribute to those who protected the community and stood in harm’s way, acknowledging their courage and sense of duty.

On Tuesday, fellow officers planted flags at the gravesite and cleaned the area.

“We see that when an officer is killed in the line of duty — we have so many officers who come on the day of the funeral and the weeks and months that follow, to pay their respects and to show honor to that officer,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar.

The department’s commitment to forever honor their legacies extends beyond that.

“The message that we’re sending to the family members, the loved ones of our officers killed in the line of duty, is that we’ll always remember,” said Aguilar.

The flags placed at the fallen officers’ gravesites will remain in place throughout May, and memorial flags will be displayed at all district stations during this time period.

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