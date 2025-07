MIAMI (WSVN) - A new group of law enforcement officers is ready to serve the community.

The City of Miami Police Department held a graduation ceremony for the group of recruits on Friday.

The students completed 35 weeks of rigorous instruction and training.

The graduate class represents the Miami, Hallandale Beach, Miami Beach and Miramar police departments.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.