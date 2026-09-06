WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez made a stop at Florida International University to meet with student athletes on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, Lopez said he spoke with the students on the baseball team about leading by example and making wise decisions.

He also thanked coaches and staff for their commitment to supporting student athletes both on and off the field.

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