MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Department captain has been fired.

On Tuesday, MPD Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that he fired Police Capt. Javier Ortiz.

In a statement to 7News, Morales said in part, “Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.”

Ortiz is said to have been a very controversial captain in recent months, following allegations of filing overtime requests with sergeants under his command, which would be a breach of contract.

Ortiz has also been suspended for various other investigations, a total of three times in his career.

