Miami PD: Capt. Ortiz, accused of excessive force, cleared by Justice Dept.

MIAMI (WSVN) - An embattled City of Miami Police captain is back on the force months after facing allegations of excessive force.

The department said on Monday that Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the Justice Department and has begun the process of returning to full-duty status.

Ortiz was suspended with pay last year.

The Miami Herald reported that federal prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to charge him for a series of questionable incidents, most involving excessive use of force allegations.

