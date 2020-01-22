Miami Police captain who claimed he was black suspended with pay

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police captain who claimed he was black at a city commission meeting has been suspended.

Miami Police have confirmed that Capt. Javier Ortiz has been suspended with pay, days after he made the controversial claim during a Miami Commission meeting, Friday.

“As far as Captain [Dana] Carr, she loves to call me a Latin male. I’m a black male. Yes, I am, and I am not Hispanic. I was born in this country,” he told commissioners.

Video of Ortiz’s remarks at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove went viral.

The Miami-Dade NAACP posted a clip of the meeting on Instagram, writing in part, “His comments are disturbing. And in the manner how he used them, downright disturbing to say the least.”

