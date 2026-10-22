MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials for the City of Miami honored what would have been Celia Cruz’s 101st birthday by unveiling plans to build a park in her honor.

Miami Commissioner Ralph Rosado presented the first look at a rendering of what will soon be known as Plaza Azúcar.

The new public space would become the first of its kind honoring the Queen of Salsa in Miami and the third in the United States.

The park at 650 Beacom Boulevard is expected to be a major cultural destination in the city’s well-known Calle Ocho section.

Once completed, one of the main attractions will be a large-scale sculpture of Cruz.

Guests in attendance for Wednesday’s event were treated to music and a pig roast. They also received commemorative 25-cent coins featuring the iconic singer.

Celia Cruz, who passed away at the age of 77 in 2003, is a pivotal figure in both Cuban and American cultures for her role in popularizing salsa music, being known as one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century and her outspoken opposition to the Castro regime,

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