MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Parking Authority is removing all QR codes from more than 7,000 signs throughout the city to protect drivers from ongoing scams targeting their personal banking information.

City officials said scammers have been placing stickers with fake QR codes over the real ones in an effort to steal people’s information.

“Those QR codes lead you to fraudulent websites that could compromise your banking information when making a payment for parking,” said Miami Parking Authority CEO Alejandra Argudin.

In recent weeks, thieves have been using fake QR codes on parking meters, prompting the city to cover them all up to better detect the fake ones.

“We did not have too many, but we did find some QR codes posted on our signs. We are removing all QR codes from our signs so now if you see one, we know that it’s fraudulent,” said Argudin.

Some stickers even use the logo of legitimate mobile apps to try and trick victims.

The sticker scam is also happening in Fort Lauderdale. Officials there also warned the public about the ongoing QR code parking scam.

Residents and tourists said they hope the city moves swiftly in taking these codes down.

“That is scary,” said another resident.

“That is a big problem because you park and you scan, then you’re going to get a ticket and all of your information stolen,” said a resident.

“Yes, they ought to do something about it, I think,” said tourist Matthew Ceballos.

Drivers are urged to skip the codes and use the Pay by Phone app to make their parking payments instead.

“We urge the public to not use any QR codes and to use the Pay by Phone app, so that they can keep their personal and banking information secure,” said Argudin.

While crews work on covering up the codes, some remain exposed. People are urged to call the City of Miami’s Parking Authority 24-hour hotline if they spot a QR code sticker on a parking sign in Miami.

If you suspect any suspicious activity you’re urged to call your city’s police department or Miami’s Parking Authority 24-hour hotline (305) 579-4900.

