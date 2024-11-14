FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale is warning residents and visitors about a parking payment scam involving fake QR code stickers on parking meters and “Pay by Phone” signs throughout the city.

City staff discovered the counterfeit QR codes during routine inspections, which are redirecting users to fraudulent websites attempting to steal banking information, the city said in a news release. These stickers may display logos of legitimate mobile apps but are not authorized by the City.

Officials urge users to pay only through the official parking meters or download the official mobile app marked on City signage.

The “Pay By Phone” app is used across most city parking locations, while the “ParkMobile” app is only used at EV charging stations and the Arts & Science District Garage.

To avoid falling victim to the scam, residents should:

Use QR codes printed on official City signage, not stickers.

Pay directly at the meter or via the authorized mobile app.

Report suspicious QR codes by calling the Customer Service Line at 954-828-8000 or through the FixItFTL app.

If you believe you have been scammed, contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

