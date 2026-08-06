SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit is inviting runners, walkers and families to suit up and race for a cause at Tropical Park next month.

Superhero Miles: A Miami Joy Project 5K is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. in Miami, with a 7:30 a.m. start time.

The event benefits Miami Joy Project, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating children with special needs and medically complex children who are often overlooked during birthdays, holidays and major milestones. The organization works with hospitals, schools, care facilities and pediatric programs across South Florida to provide celebrations, gifts and outreach for children and families facing extraordinary challenges.

The 5K features “superhero checkpoints” along the course where participants collect pieces of a superhero costume such as capes, masks, gloves and accessories, so that by the time they cross the finish line, they’ve fully transformed.

The race is chip-timed by Victory Sports, and all participants receive an official race shirt, finisher medal and personalized bib.

Awards will be presented to top overall finishers and age group winners. The event is open to all ages and fitness levels.

Registration is $39 through Aug. 31, after which the price increases.

To register or donate, click here.

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