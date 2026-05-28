MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old Miami man is facing felony fraud charges after detectives said he helped scam a man out of approximately $4,000 during a bottle cap gambling game in downtown Miami.

Jordan Alexander Bustillo was arrested Wednesday on charges of organized scheme to defraud and obtaining property through gaming, according to a Miami Police arrest affidavit.

Police said the victim met an unknown man known as “Bank Roller” while near Northeast Fifth Street and participated in a bottle cap gambling game, handing over about $4,000 in cash to play.

According to detectives, the victim later learned the suspect was allegedly known in the downtown-Brickell area for scamming people through the same game and demanded his money back.

Police said the suspect refused, got into a gray Honda Accord and fled with the cash.

Investigators said the victim recorded the interaction on his cellphone, and the video allegedly showed Bustillo participating in the game alongside the main suspect

Detectives accused Bustillo of acting as an accomplice by pretending to be a successful player and helping create the false impression that the game was legitimate and winnable.

Police said the victim was manipulated through sleight-of-hand techniques and coordinated distractions designed to convince him to continue wagering money.

Bustillo was already in custody in connection with another Miami Police case involving a similar modus operandi when detectives arrested him in this investigation, according to the affidavit.

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