MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed his girlfriend 34 times after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Leisnier Mauri Garcia, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Miami Police arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the victim told detectives she and Garcia had been dating since December 2025 and that the relationship had become violent on previous occasions.

According to the affidavit, the couple rented an Airbnb near the beach on June 21 before going to a restaurant.

While they were on the way, the victim received a text message from the father of her child.

Police said Garcia saw the message, sparking an argument during which the victim told him she no longer wanted to continue the relationship.

After leaving the restaurant, the pair returned to the Airbnb to gather their belongings.

Police said Garcia told the victim he had forgotten something inside and went back into the rental before rejoining her.

As the victim drove toward her Miami home, Garcia insisted on sitting in the rear passenger seat instead of the front, where he normally sat, according to the affidavit.

Police said Garcia then allegedly pulled out a knife from the back seat and attacked the victim.

She managed to get out of the vehicle and escape, investigators said. The victim sustained 34 stab wounds and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Garcia was located and arrested Thursday.

Police said he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment of cuts to his hands before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Judge found probable cause and issued no bond.

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