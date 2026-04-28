MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is accused of threatening his wife with a knife and sending her a message saying he would kill her during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The suspect, 44-year-old Alberto Fabricio Mujica-Aguilera, was arrested Monday at the Country Club Villas community in Miami, according to an arrest report.

According to investigators, the incident happened when the couple, who have been married for three years and live together, got into a verbal argument inside their home.

Authorities said Mujica-Aguilera held a knife and made threatening motions toward his wife, causing her to fear she was about to be stabbed.

The woman told investigators she ran toward the front door to get away while he was still holding the weapon.

During the incident, police said Mujica-Aguilera kicked the victim in the lower back as she tried to flee.

No visible injuries were reported, and the victim declined medical treatment, according to the report.

Investigators also said that a day before the incident, Mujica-Aguilera sent the victim a voice message through WhatsApp in which he threatened to kill her.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to jail, authorities said.

Mujica-Aguilera faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and written threats to kill or cause bodily injury.

Jail records show he was being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.